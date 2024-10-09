Audit concludes at FRU and all paid

The findings of the auditor engaged by the Fiji Rugby Union to review player allowances for the Rugby World Cup 2023 squad reveals that all entitlements under the players’ contracts were paid out in full.

According to the report by I. Naiveli & Co accounts firm who conducted the audit at FRU, all entitlements under the player contracts were fully paid out, in accordance with the fixed-term contracts signed by all 43 members of the extended Flying Fijians squad.

These payments were in compliance with the agreements made prior to the team’s departure for the Rugby World Cup in France.

The firm acknowledged there had been delays in the processing of payments but clarified that these were largely due to regulatory procedures involving banks and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

Additionally, incorrect or incomplete bank details provided by players contributed to the delay.

Upon reviewing feedback from the players themselves, the firm concluded that the issues arose from a misinterpretation of how the payments were processed into individual bank accounts.

To prevent such confusion in the future, the accounts firm requested FRU to have players receive detailed pay slips outlining their gross payments, as well as any deductions made.