Army Development wins Commander’s Trophy

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Army development rugby side has set the stage for the main Vodafone Fiji Ratu Sukuna Bowl Challenge match this afternoon at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The boys from Delainabua edged the Police Development side 19-17 to win the Commanders’ Trophy.

Army led 13-10 at halftime and never relinquished the lead, despite a strong challenge from the Blues in the second half.

Army were also crowned the overall winners in the boxing ring after three days of competition at the Fiji Police Academy gym.

Meanwhile the rugby league match between the two disciplined forces is now underway before the main Sukuna Bowl challenge rugby match at 4:30pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.