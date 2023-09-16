All Blacks to review De Groot’s red card

[Source: AP News]

The All Blacks’ anticipated victory over Namibia in Toulouse this morning, with a score of 71-3, has resulted in a controversial red card for replacement prop Ethan De Groot.

This incident may jeopardize his participation in the upcoming quarter-final match.

De Groot, who entered the game in the latter half, made an immediate impact by scoring with his first touch of the ball.

He was awarded a yellow card, but after review, it was upgraded to a red card.

Head coach Ian Foster says they will be reviewing it and see what they can do about it.

“We are just going to go and have a look at it. There was a lot of shoulder contact but it saw us a red card and we will probably go and compare it to something like that yesterday and see what comes out of that.”

New Zealand’s next match will be against Italy on the 30th of this month.