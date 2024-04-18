AG calls for upgrading local rugby coaching standards

Attorney General Siromi Turaga, who also heads the Fiji Rugby Union has emphasized the need to enhance the capabilities of local coaches, particularly for elite-level competition.

Turaga made this statement in Parliament today, following discussions with World Rugby.

He highlighted the importance of creating pathways for talented local coaches to progress within the professional rugby framework.

He says he endorses the incorporation of local coaches into the professional structure of Super Rugby team, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

“This strategic decision will not only elevate and boost the interest level among our local coaches but also foster the belief that they possess and the potential to coach high level professional teams in the future.”

Turaga also addressed governance reforms within the FRU.

He also highlighted that a draft constitution is currently under legal review for distribution to all affiliated unions.

He says this document was absent for years.

“We hope in the next two months, the interim committee has until July to complete its work and will hand over to the new administrators of the FRU.”

Turaga also acknowledged the FRU’s efforts in establishing the Drua as a respected professional team.