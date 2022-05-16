Youngsters shine for Roosters

The Roosters defeated Parramatta Eels 31-24 in their NRL clash yesterday.

Young guns Sam Walker and Joseph Suaalii were at their mercurial best for Roosters at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Walker scored a brilliant solo try and landed four goals and a field goal while Suaalii grabbed a double as the Roosters won their sixth of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

Roosters skipper James Tedesco played his 100th game for the club.

In another match, the Cowboys thrashed West Tigers 36-12.