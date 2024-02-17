Wara looks forward to game time

Meli Wara

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails player Meli Wara says their pre-season is quite lengthy but he’s excited about getting some game time against the FNRL Academy.

The match next weekend will serve as a curtain-raiser to the historic NRL pre-season game between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights.

Wara says he looks forward to the opportunity to translate their training on the pitch before the season begins.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just want to execute our game plan that was taught to us throughout the pre-season and we are looking forward to a good game next week.”

He adds despite the excitement surrounding the season in a new competition, he admits the prospect of the first trial match is nerve-wracking.

The two sides will clash next Saturday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park before they depart for their second trial match on the 27th of this month.