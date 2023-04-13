Turuva blending well with the big guns

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva is seamlessly blending into the Panthers premiership winning backline [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva is seamlessly blending into the Panthers premiership winning backline and credits his junior playing years for this.

Turuva partners Izack Tago on the left edge, forming a fast, lethal combination for Ivan Cleary’s premiership winning team.

The 20-year-old forced his way into the starting line-up after teammate Taylan May suffered an ACL injury.

Turuva and Tago have combined well so far with five tries and seven line breaks between them in five games.

The Saunaka man from Nadi says his connection with Tago goes back to their junior playing days so this is not entirely new.

He says coming into the pre-season from the World Cup, he had a lot of confidence and this is boosted with the faith the coaching staff and teammates have in him.

Turuva is on Penrith’s list for Saturday’s NRL round 7 clash against the Knights.