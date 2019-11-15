Home

Rugby League

Titans suffer double blow; Broncos young gun could be out for year

Fox Sports
August 16, 2020 4:54 pm
Jai Arrow looks glum in the sheds. [Source: Fox Sports]

The Gold Coast Titans have been dealt a double blow with Jai Arrow and Dale Copley failing to finish Saturday’s game against the Sharks.

Arrow appeared to injure his AC joint in a big hit from Siosifa Talakai in the first half and failed to return.

He will head for scans with an update over the weekend.

Copley meanwhile grabbed at his pectoral after making a tackle and was in all sorts of pain.

The Roosters have ruled out serious internal injuries for Luke Keary, but he joins the club’s list of $4 million worth of talent on the sidelines.

Two games will be played today with the Knights/Sea Eagles match currently underway while the Bulldogs battles the West Tigers at 6.05pm.

