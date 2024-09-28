Storm power past Roosters to reach Grand Final

[Source: NRL]

The Melbourne Storm overcame an early setback and a fierce second-half fightback to overpower the Sydney Roosters 48-18 in the first preliminary final at AAMI Park.

In front of a record-breaking rugby league crowd at the venue, Storm half Jahrome Hughes delivered a masterclass performance, bagging three tries and constantly threatening the Roosters with his dynamic running game.

Despite losing a player to the sin bin in the first minute, Melbourne controlled much of the contest.

Article continues after advertisement

However, their chances of securing the premiership in Sydney next week may take a hit as star forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona faces an anxious wait after a high tackle early in the match forced Roosters’ prop Lindsay Collins off the field with a concussion.

A crowd of 29,213 – the largest at AAMI Park since 2018 and the biggest NRL turnout at the ground since 2015 – watched the Storm’s dominant performance.

The match capped off a day of sporting festivities in the city, as the AFL grand final parade also drew large crowds around the nearby Olympic Park precinct.