Storm power past Roosters to reach Grand Final

[Source: NRL]
The Melbourne Storm overcame an early setback and a fierce second-half fightback to overpower the Sydney Roosters 48-18 in the first preliminary final at AAMI Park.
In front of a record-breaking rugby league crowd at the venue, Storm half Jahrome Hughes delivered a masterclass performance, bagging three tries and constantly threatening the Roosters with his dynamic running game.
Despite losing a player to the sin bin in the first minute, Melbourne controlled much of the contest.
However, their chances of securing the premiership in Sydney next week may take a hit as star forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona faces an anxious wait after a high tackle early in the match forced Roosters’ prop Lindsay Collins off the field with a concussion.
A crowd of 29,213 – the largest at AAMI Park since 2018 and the biggest NRL turnout at the ground since 2015 – watched the Storm’s dominant performance.
The match capped off a day of sporting festivities in the city, as the AFL grand final parade also drew large crowds around the nearby Olympic Park precinct.