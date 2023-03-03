Sivo’s Eels go down in opening round

[Source: NRL]

Fijians Maika Sivo, Isaac Lumelume and Waqa Blake failed to spark the Paramatta Eels last night as they went dow 16-12 to Melbourne Storm in a golden point thriller at CommBank Stadium in their NRL round one clash.

Some slick ball movement by the Eels created opportunities for wingers Sivo and Lumelume but the Storm defense scrambled superbly.

Sivo got across the line in the 17th minute and looked to have the season’s first try but the final pass from Dylan Brown was called forward.

With Cameron Munster nursing a dislocated finger in the second half and Xavier Coates injuring a shoulder, the Storm stayed in the fight long enough to take the game to golden point before Kangaroos hooker Harry Grant scooted over from dummy half to break the deadlock in the 84th minute.

The Storm have not lost an opening round match since coach Graig Bellamy took the helm in 2003.