Sivo impressed with new players in Bati

Fiji Bati winger and Paramatta Eels star, Maika Sivo, says he’s pleased with how well their new and young players have been doing in the past few days at training.

With a handful of newcomers in the squad, Sivo says there’s been a lot of improvements from the rookies.

With less than a day before the Fiji Bati face Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl Championship, Sivo is eager to see these youngsters take the field.

“Yeah we got some good young talented players here and it’s good to have a mixture with the older boys, learn something of them. But yeah they’ve been turning good all week.”

With the youngest player in the side at just 18-years-old, Sivo says bringing in new talent will help the development of rugby league in Fiji.

The side had their captains run this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and will be facing the Kumuls at 8.10 tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, the Saru Dragons will face PNG’s Egna Miots at 3.50pm in the first match tomorrow, before the women’s championship games between Tonga XIII and Fetu Samoa at 6pm.

You can catch the women’s battle between Samoa and Tonga plus Bati versus Kumuls games Live on FBC Sports.