Silktails look to fans

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama is hopeful for a good crowd at their first home game tomorrow in round two of the Jersey Flegg Cup.

The home crowd played a crucial role in last season’s four consecutive home wins in the Ron Massey Cup.

Naiqama believes it’ll be fantastic since it’s also a chance for many players to display their skills in front of friends and family for the first time.

“There’s a lot of excitement in and around that, you know for a lot of these boys and for a lot of boys they have not done that yet for this club and we have a lot of support from the families of the boys and up to this point and they are really excited about being able to play in front of their friends and loved ones.”

He adds they hope to establish their first win in front of their home crowd.

The former Fiji Bati captain says that this season is quite special as those who aren’t able to make it to the grounds have access to the LIVE broadcast on FBC Sports.

The Silktails and South Sydney Rabbitohs will clash at 12pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.