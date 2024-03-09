Silktails go down in first round

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails lost 38-20 in their first Jersey Flegg Cup match against the West Tigers.

They missed a scoring opportunity near the try line early in the game.

Former Naitasiri Secondary School athlete Emosi Daubitu scored the Silktails’ first try in the 29th minute, but the Tigers maintained their lead.

Despite this, the Silktails pressured the Tigers and maintained a strong defense to prevent them from further tries.

The Tigers were ahead 22-4 at halftime.

In the second half, the Fijian-based club pumped things up by adding more on their board.

Despite this, coach Wes Naiqama appeared visibly pressured as he stood on the sideline.

The Silktails are now hoping to register their first win in this competition when they will host the South Sydney Rabbitohs next Saturday at Churchill Park.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC 2 channel.