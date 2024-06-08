Silktails extend losing streak

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails have succumbed to their 14th consecutive defeat in the Jersey Flegg Cup, losing to New Zealand Warriors 16-10 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Warriors hit the ground running with a try in the 2nd minute to prop Harry Durbin, before centre Siale Faeamani added the extras for a 6-0 lead.

The remainder of the first half saw both teams struggle to score points, with a lot of missed opportunities and handling errors as the visitors maintained their lead right up until the halftime whistle.

The Silktails came to life after the breather, with a clean line-break from Tevita Mataiwai from the 40 meter line before offloading to Orisi Bari to jot down beside the posts.

Halfback Senivalati Vunibola added the conversion to level the scores at 6-all.

From the ensuing kick-restart, the home side mounted a thrilling attack from deep in their half, which ended with a try in the left corner to winger Tevita Wanisi.

Vunibola was unsuccessful with the conversion from the sideline as the Silktails took a 10-6 lead.

The fired-up Silktails failed to keep the momentum as the Warriors hit back with a try to winger Gary Tuilekutu in the 49th minute.

Sefanaia Cowley-Lupo knocked the conversion over to see the Warriors lead 12-10.

The Warriors then sealed the win in the 52nd minute with right winger Raphael Sio dotting down in the corner, extending the visitor’s lead to 16-10.

The Silktails will take on the Bulldogs in round 15 next weekend.