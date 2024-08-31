Silktails continues losing streak

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails’ losing streak in the Jersey Flegg Cup extends after a tough 32-0 defeat against the West Tigers at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The West Tigers dominated the game, with the score line reflecting their strong performance.

The match saw the Silktails struggle to gain momentum, trailing 16-0 at halftime.

Despite their efforts, the Silktails were unable to close the gap, and the West Tigers added another 16 points in the second half, sealing a comprehensive victory.

This result marks another setback for the Kaiviti Silktails as they seek to turn their season around.