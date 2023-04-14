Silktails chases second home win

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails are determined to turn things around this weekend as it searches for its second home win in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

The Fijian side created history in round two with its first-ever home win and is looking to replicate that this weekend.

Head coach Wes Naiqama says the 44-18 loss to Mounties last week does not fully reflect the effort of his players.

He says in this stage of the game, they’re building from the positive while trying to improve on their weaknesses.

“There’s been an ongoing battle with our completion rate. We’ve got to complete better and respect the ball a little bit more. We’ve lost the second half so there has to be a mentality switch there and being able to play for the full 80 minutes.”

Naimaqa adds they will miss some players this weekend due to injuries while some are sidelined due to indiscipline.

The Silktails will face Hills Bulls on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.