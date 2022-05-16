Rural schools create upsets

Namosi and Naitasiri Warriors are stamping their mark in the South Eastern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby League competition.

Naitasiri returns after a lapse of three years while Namosi just joined three years ago.

SEZSSRL President, Penaia Qalituraga says the two teams have caused a few upsets since the first week of the competition.

He says they are looking forward to more positive results from the two sides.

“We are fortunate and we are lucky that the talent that they bring they upset the southern zone champions, they beat John Wesley. John Wesley is prominent and has been playing for so long.”

In the under-19 challenge on Saturday, Naitasiri Warriors held RKS Eels to an 8-all draw.

Meanwhile, in the international scene, the NRL resumes this week with Knights facing the Broncos at 9.50pm on Thursday.