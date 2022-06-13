Ravalawa expected to return this week

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is due back from a hamstring injury and is expected to start for the Dragons in NRL this week.

Ravalawa had been on the sideline in the last three rounds after pulling an injury in round 11 against the Warriors.

His inclusion could see late-blooming rookie Jonathon Reuben drop out despite his strong debut against the Cowboys.

The last match of round 14 commences tonight with Maika Sivo making his NRL return for the Eels.

Parramatta faces the Bulldogs at 6pm.