Similar heat to back home: Fuli

The Fiji Airways Women’s 7s coach Saiasi Fuli says they have had enough time to adjust to the Singapore heat, as it didn’t take much time since it was similar to the weather conditions in Fiji.

He says that this was an important aspect of arriving in the host nation early, as it plays a crucial part in preparation for yet another SVNS leg.

“Leaving for a leg we’ve always anticipated what’s in front of us so we understand that Singapore is very humid and is very hot and that’s why we mirror our training session.”

Article continues after advertisement



The Fiji Airways Women’s 7s coach Saiasi Fuli

He adds that mirroring training sessions have always been a thing for the side as it always help them gauge their way forward.

Fuli says preparations have been on track so far and there have been no major concerns in their overall.

The Fijiana are pooled with Australia, Brazil and Great Britain.

They will meet Great Britain first on Friday at 4.28pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC TV.