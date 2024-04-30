FSC rate causes confusion

Final touch-ups for the Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium

Confusion this afternoon with Fiji Sports Council’s decision to charge $500 for games village spaces during the Coca-Cola Games, which caught many by surprise.

The FSC today has announced that they will be charging $500 per school and allocate spaces sizing 4.8m x 7.2m and only 19 spaces are available.

It goes on to say that this will be on Buckhurst Park, while Bidesi Park will be used for warm-ups.

Article continues after advertisement

However, after numerous outbursts and queries, the FSC says the Games Village spaces advertised is for schools that do not have a tent.

It says this is for those schools, who would prefer to have their students housed in scaffolding constructed to ensure their items and belongings are better kept and will remain dry should there be heavy rain.

It adds that tent spaces for schools with a higher number of athletes are also still available and fees for the tents will depend on the size of the tents.

Prominent schools in the past have provided for their own tents and have had sizes dependent on the number of athletes they field in the games.

Some have even shared their spaces with minor schools in the past as the smaller schools have had to do major fundraising and look for sponsors to be in Suva.