Fuel and LPG price changes effective tomorrow

There will be changes to the fuel and LPG prices from tomorrow.

The price of motor spirit will change by three cents and cost $3.03 per litre from tomorrow, while premix will cost one cent extra to retail at $2.85 per litre.

The price of kerosene will decrease by two cents to retail at $2.03 per litre from tomorrow, while diesel has seen a seven cents drop from $2.69 to retail at $2.62 per litre.

[Source: FCCC]

The prices of all LPG products will increase.

A 4.5kg cylinder will now cost $15.87, an increase of six cents, while a 12kg cylinder will retail at $42.33 an increase of 17 cents.

Bulk gas will cost $3.27 per KG an increase of two cents while autogas will retail at $2.25 per litre and increase of one cent.



Fuel prices in Fiji are impacted by movements in the Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS), international freight rates and foreign exchange rates.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says it used the March 2024 Saudi Aramco Butane Contract Price (CP), international freight rates and foreign exchange rate to determine the local LPG product prices for May.

As part of the FCCC’s enforcement and compliance, its Enforcement Team will conduct inspections at wholesale/retail outlets and service stations to ensure prices of authorised petroleum and LPG products comply with the allowable maximum prices.

Consumers are advised to report any instances of unfair trading practice, such as hoarding and overcharging by traders.