Panthers put nine tries on Silktails

Defending champions of the Jersey Flegg Cup, Penrith Panthers ran in nine tries as they walloped the Kaiviti Silktails 52-14 at Churchill Park today.

It was a one sided affair as the Panthers ran in five tries in the first half.

The Silktails managed to only score one try as they trailed 28-4 halftime.

In the second half, it was the same story as the visitors continued their onslaught.

The Panthers scored four tries in the second spell.

There was a bit of a resurgence from the Silktails in the last few minutes of the game as they scored three tries.

However this was not enough as the Penrith side had already built a solid lead.