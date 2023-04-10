Molo faces ban, teammate charged

[Source: ABC News]

Dragons prop Francis Molo is facing a stint on the sidelines after being charged with a Careless High Tackle.

This involved Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika at Cbus Super Stadium last night.

As it is his third and subsequent offence, the Samoan international faces a two-match suspension with an early guilty plea or three matches if he chooses to contest the charge at judiciary and is unsuccessful.

Teammate Jaydn Su’a has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact offence for a tackle on Titans halfback Tanah Boyd.

The 25-year-old forward faces a $1800 fine with an early guilty plea.