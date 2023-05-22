Maroons named, one to debut

[Source: Sporting News]

The Queensland Rugby League has announced the squad for Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series against the New South Wales Blues.

14 Maroons players from the 2-1 series victory last year have been named to the 19-man squad for the match on May 31 at Adelaide Oval.

Front rower Thomas Flegler has earned an Origin recall after an outstanding start to the season with the Brisbane Broncos. He will play his first match for the Maroons since making his debut in the final game of the 2021 series.

Article continues after advertisement

In the same game, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow made his Origin debut, and the Dolphins flyer’s strong start to the season saw him edge out seasoned Maroons campaigner Dane Gagai for a centre spot.

Other Maroons players returning to the Origin fold after missing last year’s series include David Fifita and Christian Welch.

Fifita will line up alongside Tom Gilbert in a new-look second row.

Reece Walsh, the Maroons’ sole debutant, won the race for the fullback position after impressing for the Broncos.

Walsh was a member of the Maroons’ extended squad last season, and he was chosen for the second game of the series in 2021, only to suffer a hamstring injury during the game.

For Web:

1. Reece Walsh

2. Selwyn Cobbo

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (C)

8. Thomas Flegler

9. Ben Hunt

10. Lindsay Collins

11. Tom Gilbert

12. David Fifita

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Harry Grant

15. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Jai Arrow

18. Tom Dearden

19. Christian Welch