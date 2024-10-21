Loss to motivate Bati

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake acknowledges that their loss against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls will be a driving factor heading into this weekend’s clash against the Cook Islands in round two of the Pacific Bowl.

The Bati hit the ground running again this morning at Albert Park in Suva, fine-tuning the areas they lacked in over the weekend, where they lost 22-10.

Blake says that they will focus on the positives for now and look forward to ending the week on a high note.

“It was a tough loss against PNG, we’ll take it away from them – they played really well but yeah we’re now looking forward to this week, we just came in did a bit of recovery runs, tomorrow will be a big day so we’ll be ready for this week.”



Fiji Bati Centre Waqa Blake

He adds this week they aim to work and train hard to win and make home fans proud.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will take on Cook Islands at 8.10pm on Saturday.

At 6pm, the Fiji Bulikula hosts Cook Islands in a World Cup qualifier.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports.

Also on Saturday at 4pm, the Fiji Residents take on Samoa Residents.