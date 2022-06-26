Koroisau inspiring younger generation

[Source: Getty Images]

Apisai Koroisau’s family couldn’t be more proud of the Penrith Panthers hooker’s achievement in the NRL.

Koroisau’s family in Saunaka, Nadi will be glued to their screens tonight as the 29-year-old will be in action for the New South Wales Blues in the State of Origin.

Cousin Ilisapeci Rasaku says Koroisau has been an inspiration to them with their children aspiring to reach similar heights.

“All our nephews and children are all playing rugby in school. They all say one day they want to join Api. They say if Api can do it, they can do it too.”

Rasaku says Koroisau has the support of their entire family and they will be cheering him on tonight.

The Blues take on the Queensland Maroons tonight at 9.50pm in game 2.

In game 1, the Maroons had beaten the Blues 16-10.