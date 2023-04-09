Ill-discipline Silktails go down to Mounties

[Source: Photo Supplied]

The Kaiviti Silktails squandered a first half lead to slump 44-18 to Mounties in round four of the Ron Massey Cup.

The Silktails took a 12-8 lead into the break after spending most of the opening 40 minutes camped in Mounties territory with a brace to centre Tomasi Seru Seru and fullback Robert Nauci.

Mounties came alive in the final 10 minutes before halftime, scoring two tries through second rower Presley Sau and then Lorenzo Mulitalo who is the younger brother of Cronulla Sharks NRL star Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Freddy Kini scored four with centre Roman Ioelu having a flurry at the finish with two in the last three minutes.

The Silktails slumped into some ill-discipline through frustration seeing three players put on report.

Two were sent to the sin-bin in halfback Rusiate Baleitamavua for a hip-drop tackle and prop Watisoni Woqanisaravi for a head-high collision.

It left the Silktials reduced to 11 men for a three-minute period and the Mounties capitalized crossing twice.

The Silktails with a win and three losses return to their home ground of Churchill Park in Lautoka to meet the Hills Bulls in Round Five.