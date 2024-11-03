Holmes proud despite loss

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

Despite going down 16-12 to Fetu Samoa in the Pacific Bowl final last night, Bulikula captain Talei Holmes says she is proud of her side’s performance.

A late try to Samoa in the dying minutes of the match was all it took to steal the win from the Bulikula who had a 12-10 lead.

Holmes says her players showed courage and ferocity on the field throughout the match, and applauded them for their efforts on the field.

Holmes also congratulated Samoa for the win, and tipped her hat to the side for amazing performance.

“I’d like to thank the Samoa girls, you girls that was a hard game out there. You girls played right to the end there and you deserved it.”

She also thanked all their fans and supporters for coming out in numbers to cheer for the girls.

The win sees Samoa qualify for the Women’s Rugby League World Cup in 2026, while the Bulikula will have another shot at qualification at the 2025 World Series.