FSSRL Soqoiwasa Trophy heads to the Highlands

Naitasiri Warriors is the new holder of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Girls South-Eastern Zone Soqoiwasa Trophy.

The ladies from the Highlands defeated Lomaivuna Warriors 10-0 in the final today at the St Marcellin School Ground in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Coach Inoke Turaga says they have been trying for the last two years to win the trophy but have always been outmuscled by former champions, St Vincent Secondary School.

Turaga says their approach towards the competition this year was a little different and it has paid dividends.

“We’ve been preparing for the past two months, early preparation and also we prepared ourselves in all aspects, physically and spiritually.”

He adds he is also developing his players for the long term as they look to keep the trophy in Naitasiri in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Queen Victoria School Knights won the Under15 grade defeating Ratu Kadavulevu Eels 14-10 and RKS Eels scooped the U17 title beating Marist Storms 24-20.