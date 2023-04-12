FSSRL grand-final rescheduled to May 6th

[File Photo]
A tentative date has been set for the Vodafone Trophy Fiji Secondary School Rugby League grand-final.
It was originally scheduled for the 29th of this month which clashes with the final day of the Coca-Cola Games and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua match against the Blues in Lautoka.
FBC Sports has been reliably informed that following consultations between FSSRL, the Fiji National Rugby League and the Ministry of Education, it has been agreed to move the grand-final to May 6th.
It is expected to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.
Meanwhile, the national quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed with a new winner to be crowed in the Under-19 grade after Queen Victoria School Knights were bundled out in the South Eastern Zone quarters.
Fixtures:
U15: Lelean Bati vs Sigatoka Methodist Knights
RKS Eels vs Ra High Roosters
QVS Knights vs Ba Methodist Saints
Ba Pro Dragons vs Shreedhar Sharks
U17: Nasinu Panthers vs Ba Methodist
Marist Storm vs Ba Pro Dragons
MGM Dragons vs Vatukaloko Cowboys
QVS Knights vs Ra High Roosters
U19: RKS Eels vs Sigatoka Andra Titans
Ra High Roosters vs Nasinu Panthers
Naitasiri Warriors vs Ba Methodist
Ba Pro Dragons vs Marist Storm