FSSRL grand-final rescheduled to May 6th

A tentative date has been set for the Vodafone Trophy Fiji Secondary School Rugby League grand-final.

It was originally scheduled for the 29th of this month which clashes with the final day of the Coca-Cola Games and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua match against the Blues in Lautoka.

FBC Sports has been reliably informed that following consultations between FSSRL, the Fiji National Rugby League and the Ministry of Education, it has been agreed to move the grand-final to May 6th.

It is expected to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, the national quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed with a new winner to be crowed in the Under-19 grade after Queen Victoria School Knights were bundled out in the South Eastern Zone quarters.

Fixtures:

U15: Lelean Bati vs Sigatoka Methodist Knights

RKS Eels vs Ra High Roosters

QVS Knights vs Ba Methodist Saints

Ba Pro Dragons vs Shreedhar Sharks

U17: Nasinu Panthers vs Ba Methodist

Marist Storm vs Ba Pro Dragons

MGM Dragons vs Vatukaloko Cowboys

QVS Knights vs Ra High Roosters

U19: RKS Eels vs Sigatoka Andra Titans

Ra High Roosters vs Nasinu Panthers

Naitasiri Warriors vs Ba Methodist

Ba Pro Dragons vs Marist Storm