Fiji Bati focused despite key absences

The Vodafone Fiji Bati are maintaining confidence and unity as they prepare to face Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl Championship final this Saturday.

Despite missing senior players Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau, the side remains determined to deliver a strong performance.

Captain Tui Kamikamica says the challenge presents a valuable opportunity for the younger players to step up on the big stage.

“We lost a bit of experience with Kikau and Api, but at the same time, it’s going to be a big challenge for the young boys when they fill up their shoes. That’s the good thing about this group.”

He added that the team’s mindset remains focused on effort and execution, with every player expected to rise to the occasion.

“We’ve got a next-man-up mentality. We’re obviously going to don the jumpers and make sure we do a good job on Saturday.”

Fiji will be looking to turn the tables after falling short against PNG in last year’s final.

Kick-off is set for 5 pm this Saturday, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

