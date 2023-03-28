Early guilty plea for Sivo

Maika Sivo

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has taken an early guilty plea for his Dangerous Contact offence.

Sivo was sighted in the Eels 17-16 golden point win over defending NRL champions Pantrhers last week.

Sivo will be fined $3000 for his dangerous contact.

Meanwhile, Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton, Eels prop Junior Paulo and Cowboys back-rower Jeremiah Nanai will all spend the next two weeks on the sideline after pleading guilty to their round four charges.