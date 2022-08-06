Double for Sivo

Waqa Blake and Maika Sivo.

Fiji Bati World Cup squad members Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake were at it again for Paramatta Eels last night against Manly Sea Eagles in their 36-20 win.

Sivo scored twice inside the opening eight minutes while Blake crossed for a stunning try in the 55th in his 150th NRL game.

Trailing 20-14 with 28 minutes to go, the Eels powered back with tries to Blake, Clint Gutherson, Will Penisini, and Dylan Brown, to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory keeps the Eels in the hunt for a spot in the top four and leaves Manly’s final hopes on life support.

Waqa Blake celebrates his try with teammates in his 150th NRL game.[Pic:nrl.com]

In another match last night, the Storm thrashed Titans 32-14.

Looking at today’s games, the Rabbitohs host Warriors at 5pm, Raiders play Panthers at 7:30pm while Sharks take on Dragons at 9:35pm.