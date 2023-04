Dylan Edwards

A dazzling four-try haul from fullback Dylan Edwards led the Panthers to a 44-12 win over the Sea Eagles at BlueBet Stadium last night.

Edwards got the ball rolling in just the fifth minute and had a hat-trick by half-time as the premiers sent an ominous warning to the rest of the competition with their second big haul in as many weeks.

In another match, Raiders edge Broncos 20-14.