Cost concerns delay Bulikula celebration

While the Fiji National Rugby League is eager to cheer the Fiji Bulikula’s historic qualification for the International Rugby League Women’s World Series, practical considerations are delaying any official celebration.

The Bulikula made history yesterday, crushing Nigeria 62–4 in the World Series final to secure their first-ever Rugby League World Cup berth.

FNRL Chair Akuila Masi revealed that sending the team to the tournament cost nearly half a million dollars, making finances one of the biggest challenges in planning a celebration for the squad.

“We would love to celebrate, but it’s something the board must carefully consider. Sending the team to Canada alone cost us almost half a million dollars when you factor in preparation, airfare, and other expenses. Still, this is a massive achievement, and we’d like to recognise it properly,”

He also noted that many of the Bulikula players are based overseas and will head straight back to their countries after the tournament, meaning more than ten squad members may miss the homecoming celebrations later this week.

