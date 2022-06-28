Centre selection dilemma for Blues Coach

[Source: NRL.com]

Panthers centre Matt Burton has caused a selection headache for NSW coach Brad Fittler after a stunning Blues debut in Perth in State of Origin Game Two.

Burton and 2021 grand final team-mate Stephen Crichton were the centre pairing in NSW’s 44-12 win of Queensland after Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell were ruled out due to COVID-19.

Wighton was the Blues best player in the series opening 16-10 loss at Suncorp Stadium, while Mitchell had been considered a certain selection for Origin II if he had been fit.

The NSW team for the July 13 decider is set to be announced after this weekend’s round of NRL matches but it is possible that Fittler will pick all four in the 22-man squad and delay a final decision on his line-up.

This weekend’s NRL matches kicks-off on Thursday at 9.50pm between the Sea Eagles and Storm.

