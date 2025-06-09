Bulikula return home to a heroes welcome

Source: FNRL

The Fiji Women’s Rugby League team, Bulikula, received a hero’s welcome at Nadi International Airport early this morning after their historic qualification for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup in Canada.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru officially welcomed the team on behalf of the Coalition Government, congratulating the players for making history as the first-ever Fijian women’s rugby league side to qualify for the World Cup.

Their remarkable achievement marks a new chapter for women’s rugby league in Fiji, showcasing the growing strength of the sport and inspiring young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.

Youth and Sports Minister pictured with members of the Fiji Bulikula team [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports]

The Fiji Bulikula’s success is a proud moment for the country and a reward for the dedication and hard work of the players, coaches, management, families, supporters and the FNRL community.

Bulikula created history after thrashing Nigeria 62-4 on Monday to book their world cup spot.

New Zealand, Australia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, France, Fiji, Wales, and England are now confirmed for the World Cup.

The Women’s Rugby League World Cup will be held in Australia next year.

