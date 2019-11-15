Bromwich found guilty, suspended for Eels clash

Jesse Bromwich’s decision to head to the judiciary has backfired with the Storm prop suspended for tomorrow’s clash with the Eels, joining a host of his star teammates on the sidelines.

Bromwich would have been free to play if he took an early guilty plea for grade one dangerous contact after a “hip drop” tackle on Roosters winger Matt Ikuvalu.

Instead the international front-rower joins Dale Finucane, Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Suliasi Vunivalu (jaw), Tui Kamikamica and Max King on second-placed Melbourne’s unavailable list.

The Storm sit one point behind ladder leaders Penrith and could put a four-point gap between themselves and third-placed Parramatta by beating them at Bankwest Stadium.

The Storm will open round 15 of the NRL against the Eels tomorrow at 9.50pm.

The Panthers will play the Sharks at 8pm on Friday and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

Another match on Friday will see the Dragons meeting the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday starting with the Titans and the Raiders at 5pm before the Roosters meet the Tigers at 7.30pm followed by the Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.35pm.

The West Tigers/ Roosters match will be live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Warriors facing the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Cowboys takes in the Knights at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL]