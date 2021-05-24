Bati prop to be punished for wrist message

Fiji Bati prop Kane Evans has been informed by the Warriors chief executive Cameron George to expect punishment for an offensive message written on his wrist strapping on Sunday.

George said he went to Evans in the middle of the game against the Panthers on Sunday to get the offensive comment written on his strapping covered.

Evans was caught on camera with the offensive message written clearly on his wrist.

The 29-year-old eventually covered up the writing but not before screenshots of it went viral on social media.

The Warriors CEO told Stuff, he became aware of the situation during the game and addressed it immediately.

George said he went to see Evans straight away on the bench and got the physio to put some strapping over it.

He said they don’t accept what he did and don’t condone it and regardless of why he did it, the Bati enforcer shouldn’t have done it.