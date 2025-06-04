Rockies top Marlins for first series win

Source: Reuters

Hunter Goodman hit a one-out, solo home run in the eighth inning, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night to clinch their first series victory of this season.

The Rockies had lost all 19 series this season — 10 on the road — and a big-league record 22 in a row dating back to 2024. Colorado has won two straight games for just the second time in 2025 and can earn its first series sweep Thursday afternoon.

Tyler Freeman had three hits for the Rockies, Goodman and Jordan Beck finished with two hits apiece and Victor Vodnik (1-1) got the victory with 1 1/3 innings of relief. Jesus Sanchez and Kyle Stowers had two hits apiece for Miami, which has dropped three in a row.

Article continues after advertisement

The game was tied after seven innings and Marlins reliever Anthony Bender (1-4) struck out Thairo Estrada leading off the eighth. Goodman then homered to left to give Colorado the lead. Seth Halvorsen got the final three outs for his third save.

Rays 5, Rangers 1

Drew Rasmussen extended his scoreless innings streak to 23 after striking out eight batters over five frames, fueling host Tampa Bay over Texas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.