Rasaubale keeps fit through volleyball during netball offseason

Susana Rasaubale [Photo: SUPPLIED]

With her national netball commitments finished for the season, 20-year-old Susana Rasaubale has not been idle.

Instead, the Fiji Baby Pearls representative has been keeping active by competing in volleyball.

Over the past two days, she has been playing for the Heartland Warriors at the Rooster Chicken End-of-Year Volleyball Festival at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Tailevu lass said staying competitive is key to maintaining her fitness ahead of next year’s national duties, even if it means playing a different sport.

“We have periods for netball, and since this is offseason, I decided to take up volleyball to keep me fit.”

She was part of the Fiji Baby Pearls squad that competed at the Netball World Youth Cup in Gibraltar in September and has been playing volleyball for nearly four years, developing a strong interest in the sport.

Looking ahead to next year, Rasaubale’s focus is on staying in peak condition and being ready for any national call-ups.

