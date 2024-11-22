Primary School Games prep underway

Different districts have stepped up their preparations with less than a week away from the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

Today, Nasinu and Tailevu athletes had their training sessions at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, familiarizing themselves with their track and field events.

More than 200 athletes from the two districts took to the tracks, despite the scorching heat.

Meanwhile, Wallis and Futuna will be the only regional team competing in the two-day tournament.

A total of 16 districts will be competing in the games, which will be held at the Stadium next Thursday and Friday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.