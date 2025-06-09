President Lalabalavu congratulates Webb on World Rugby appointment

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu met with former England fullback Jonathan Webb in Dublin, Ireland, yesterday, where he congratulated him on his recent appointment as Vice-Chair of World Rugby.

The meeting emphasized the value of sports diplomacy in fostering international relationships and promoting core values such as teamwork, discipline, and respect.

President Lalabalavu commended World Rugby for its ongoing efforts to grow the sport worldwide and highlighted rugby’s role in uniting communities and building national pride.

Article continues after advertisement

They also spoke about the recent performances of Fiji’s men’s and women’s rugby teams in both the 7s and 15s formats, noting how their achievements continue to motivate young athletes across the Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.