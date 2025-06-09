PM monitors Govind Park upgrade

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government has a vision to enhance Fiji’s sports infrastructure, with a keen focus on bringing Govind Park up to international standards.

The Prime Minister says that the redeveloped Govind Park will soon be submitted for inspection.

Should it meet international requirements, there is a strong possibility of increasing its spectator capacity to better accommodate the growing number of fans eager to watch major sports events.

Prime Minister Rabuka indicated broader plans to enhance other grounds across the country.

The aim is to upgrade these facilities to international levels, enabling Fiji to host more international matches beyond its current capabilities.

