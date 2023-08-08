Players who didn’t make it are still available: Raiwalui

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The players who didn’t make the cut for the Rugby World Cup are still available for selection.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui.

Players who were not selected includes Ben Volavola, Vilimoni Botitu, Seta Tamanivalu, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Kamikamica and Meli Tuni.

Raiwalui says if there’s an injury during the World Cup, one of the five can be called.

The national coach earlier said that Peceli Yato is also on standby.

The former national coach adds the team has now been confirmed and they’ve seen where they’re at after the Pacific Nations Cup.

However, Raiwalui says they have another two weeks ahead of them with France and England on the way before the World Cup.

‘We’ve been of the attitude the whole way through and we’ve taken one challenge at a time so we’ve got next up a very, very good French team at home, we’re looking forward to the challenge and preparing well next week’.

The first group of players and management will leave our shores tomorrow for France and the rest on Saturday.

Fiji takes on France next weekend.