Plans to host more regional tournaments

The current ongoing Extra Supermarket South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva, is only the beginning of more international and regional dart tournaments to be held in Fiji.

According to Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh, hosting more tournaments is part of their strategic plan in growing the sport in Fiji.

Roxburgh says he is happy with how his staff has been hosting the championship from the beginning of the week, and he believes they are capable of hosting bigger tournaments.

He also says there are plans to host a Fiji Open later into the year.

“That’s in our strategy, our strategic plan, we hope to have more international or regional games. I would also like to have a Fiji Open competition this year, and attract some players from the Pacific and probably from New Zealand and Australia if we can enough prize money, we can pull them in. Even we have to travel overseas countries to play there, that’s all exposure and experience.”

He adds that they will also work to attend more overseas-based tournaments, to get their players exposed to more competitive environments.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Men’s side still holds their second position in the rankings behind Papua New Guinea with four wins and one loss.

Fiji are currently playing PNG, and should they win, they will qualify for the gold medal playoffs.