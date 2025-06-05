Pillay gears up for two international tourneys

Fiji’s top amateur golfer Shakil Pillay will be using the on-going Sheraton Golf Classic as a preparation platform for two important upcoming international tournaments.

Pillay is one of the 230 plus golfers competing in the Sheraton Classic in Nadi, which started yesterday and concludes this weekend.

“I got a team’s event, hopefully in October in Singapore and the Asian Pacific Amateur at the end of October as well, that’s in Dubai.”

Article continues after advertisement

Pillay has just recently won the Girmit Open Golf Tournament, which was held at the Fiji Golf Club in Suva over the weekend.

He adds that the Sheraton Classic is the perfect place to test himself, as the tournament features professional golfers from New Zealand, Australia and the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.