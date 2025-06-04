Participation spots at Sheraton Golf Classic sold out

Source: Supplied [file photo]

More than 230 golfers are currently taking part in the 13th annual Sheraton Golf Classic, which is currently underway at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course and the Denarau Golf & Racquet Club.

According to Area General Manager & Vice President Pacific Islands – Marriott International, Neeraj Chadha, tickets for participation were once again sold out this year.

He adds that the annual tournament is not only about golf, but about creating fond memories and having fun.

“Sheraton Golf Classic has become an iconic event and almost 85 percent of the participants come back every year and want to compete, and it’s not just about golf. It’s about creating special moments, bringing friends along, and really enjoying Denarau, Fiji, and they get a chance to play at Natadola. Compete hard, play hard but at the same time have a lot of fun.”

Offering over FJD 145,000 in professional and amateur prizes, this premier tournament stands as the largest of its kind in Fiji, attracting a diverse and competitive field of professional golfers and amateur players from Australia, New Zealand, and around the region.

The tournament started yesterday and will conclude on Sunday.

