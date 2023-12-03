Three gold each for flagbearers

Taniela Rainibogi [Source: Facebook]

Team Fiji flagbearers Taniela Rainibogi and Yeshnil Karan won a combined six gold medals for Team Fiji at the Pacific Games.

Long distance champion Yeshnil Karan was Team Fiji flagbearer at the closing ceremony in Honiara, Solomon Islands last night.

Karan won gold in the 10,000 meters, 5000 meters and 3000 meters steeplechase.

He opted out of the 1500m and half marathon events.

Rainibogi who was our flagbearer in the opening ceremony bagged 3 gold in the men’s 109kg category.

He was also named the male athlete of the 2023 Pacific Games.