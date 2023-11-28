Solomons down Fiji in semis

[Source: Fiji FA]

The Team Fiji men’s football side bowed out of gold medal contention this afternoon after losing 2-0 to the Solomon Islands in the semi-final.

Fiji trailed 1-nil at halftime after the hosts scored in the 38th minute via a penalty goal, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Fiji tried to push through for an equalizer but Solomon’s defence stood strong before they extended their lead with another goal in the second half.

Fiji will now play in the bronze medal play-off against Vanuatu on Friday.